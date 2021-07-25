Millennium Management LLC Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976,326 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

