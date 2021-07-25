Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

