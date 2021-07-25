Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

