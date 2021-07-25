Millennium Management LLC Sells 76,650 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Tempur Sealy International worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,002,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.