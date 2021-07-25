Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

