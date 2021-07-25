MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.22

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 21260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

