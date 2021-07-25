Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $222.52 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $222.52 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00008322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.62 or 1.00057040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.00879980 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

