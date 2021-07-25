Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.64

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 20472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

