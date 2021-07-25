Mizuho Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

