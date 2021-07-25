MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,186 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

