MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 41,000 Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 33.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Lipocine Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

