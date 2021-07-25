Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.46 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

