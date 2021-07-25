Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.