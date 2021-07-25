Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

MOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mogo in the first quarter worth about $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.