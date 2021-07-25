Molecular Partners AG’s (NASDAQ:MOLN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Molecular Partners’ (NASDAQ:MOLN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Molecular Partners had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $63,750,000 based on an initial share price of $21.25. During Molecular Partners’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

