Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 5.8%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.39. 53,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,791,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Momo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in Momo by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 561,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Momo by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.