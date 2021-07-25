Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.96

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 157619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

