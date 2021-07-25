Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.96

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 157619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
