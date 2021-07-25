MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.18. 338,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,292. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.43.

