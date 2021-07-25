MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 840,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

