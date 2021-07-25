MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 371,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,811. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

