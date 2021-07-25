MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,574 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI remained flat at $$29.81 during trading on Friday. 148,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

