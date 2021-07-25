MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.83. 423,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,734. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

