Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

LON MONY opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.47) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

