Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $97.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNST. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $74.59 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

