Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

