Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.28% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.