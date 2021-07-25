Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

