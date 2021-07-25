Morgan Stanley Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Equal Weight

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of GDS opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

