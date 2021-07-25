Morgan Stanley Has $199.58 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $199,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

