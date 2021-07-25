Morgan Stanley Has $208.12 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,974,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,130,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Vale worth $208,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $21.95 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

