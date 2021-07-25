Morgan Stanley Has $218.24 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,246,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $218,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

