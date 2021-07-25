Morgan Stanley Has $223.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Kinder Morgan worth $223,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,432,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 91,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9,394.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 157,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

