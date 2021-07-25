Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $239,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 39.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after buying an additional 775,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

