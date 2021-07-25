Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$18.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.
TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.95.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
