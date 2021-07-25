Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$18.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

