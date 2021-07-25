Nasdaq, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.57. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $188.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,764,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.