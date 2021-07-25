National Bank Financial Raises Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$55.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TCS opened at C$49.31 on Thursday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$25.75 and a 12 month high of C$66.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$715.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.