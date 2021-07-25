National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Bankshares worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NKSH stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

