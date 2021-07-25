National Bankshares Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$57.82 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a na rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

TSE AIF opened at C$58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$58.11. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

