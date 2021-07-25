Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $342.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

