Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $620.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

