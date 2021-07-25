Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

