New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

