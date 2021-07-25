Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$104.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.62% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.22. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$68.76 and a 1 year high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

