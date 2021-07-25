NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.