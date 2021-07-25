Nicholas Devlin Sells 3,049 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total transaction of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas Devlin sold 11,309 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.50), for a total transaction of £90,924.36 ($118,793.26).

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 859 ($11.22) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 788.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.45 million and a P/E ratio of -62.25. Naked Wines plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.