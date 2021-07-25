Noir Price Up 63.4% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 63.4% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $195,725.95 and approximately $348.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00241041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00033503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,545,055 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.