Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640,520 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $62,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after purchasing an additional 218,372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 201.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

