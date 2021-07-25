Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

