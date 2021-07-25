Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €11.60 ($13.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €11.20 ($13.18).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

