Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,491,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $265.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.